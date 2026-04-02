Ethiopia-China Relations Remain Model of South-South Cooperation, Say Officials

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia-China relations remain a model of South-South cooperation grounded in mutual respect and shared development goals, senior officials from the two countries reaffirmed.

A high-level Ethiopian delegation led by Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide held discussions with Miao Deyu, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the occasion, Minister Ahmed Shide highlighted the strong Ethiopia-China partnership and progress in implementing the outcomes of the Beijing FOCAC 2024.

He also outlined key national infrastructure initiatives, including the Bishoftu International Airport, expected to enhance connectivity between Africa, China, and global markets.

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Miao Deyu for his part welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for Ethiopia's development achievements and the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Ethiopia's economic development.

Accordingly, the two sides also exchanged views on regional issues and Ethiopia's role as an anchor for regional integration, stability, and security.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued high-level engagement and reaffirmed that Ethiopia-China relations remain a model of South-South cooperation grounded in mutual respect and shared development goals, ENA learned.