Uganda: Government Launches Resettlement of Landslide Victims in Elgon

The State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Lilian Aber, has launched the resettlement of landslide victims in Giriki, Kween District, urging beneficiaries to use the government's support wisely.

"Each verified household will receive a Shs10 million grant and 2 acres of land to rebuild with dignity," Aber said.

The initiative targets over 10,000 households in high-risk areas across the Elgon sub-region. However, some communities are declining resettlement due to cultural or religious reasons, a move Aber described as concerning. "We urge all to take early warnings seriously and cooperate," she said.

The government emphasizes voluntary resettlement, prioritizing safety and security.

Aber warned of continued risks in high-hazard areas, stressing the need for prudent use of funds. "This is a chance to rebuild lives - let's use these resources for a secure future," she added.