Uganda: Rukungiri Launches Shs 1 Billion Solar-Powered Water Project to Serve 23 Villages

1 April 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

The Izinga Solar Water Supply System, a Shs 1 billion solar-powered water project, has been officially commissioned in Rukungiri District, promising to produce up to 45,000 litres of clean water per hour for 23 villages.

The launch, led by Resident District Commissioner Broni Kikanshemeza, took place at the water source station in Karama Market, Izinga II Cell, Bunono Parish, within Nyarushanje Sub-County.

The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Water and Environment, awarded the construction contract to Nexus Green Limited in September 2025, with completion planned within eight months.

"This initiative supports the installation of shared public water points managed by selected community members," Kikanshemeza said, urging residents to safeguard and responsibly use the facility to ensure its long-term benefits.

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"I applaud government for extending water projects to rural communities," he added.

Clerk of Works Imeridah Nakalema explained that the contractor's responsibilities included installing the solar power system, constructing a pump house, eco-friendly sanitation facilities, walkways, a perimeter fence, and an 8-cubic-metre storage tank.

Senior Engineer Eng. Nicholas Tugume noted that the system will serve villages across Migyera, Nyakabingo, and Kabuga Parishes, providing reliable access to safe water for thousands of residents.

Rukungiri Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Hillary Agaba, alongside Michael Byarugaba representing the LC5 Chairperson, encouraged residents who cannot afford individual connections to apply collectively through the South Western Umbrella of Water and Sanitation.

The commissioning ceremony drew local leaders, district authorities, ministry officials, and community members, marking a significant step towards improving water access in rural Rukungiri.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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