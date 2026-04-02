Uganda: Solar-Powered Water System Boosts Access for Refugees, Host Communities in Adjumani

Thousands of refugees and host community members in Ayillo II Refugee Settlement, Pakele Sub-county, now have improved access to safe and clean water following the handover of a new solar-powered water system.

Uganda currently hosts over 1.47 million refugees, placing immense pressure on essential services such as water and sanitation. In Adjumani District, home to nineteen refugee settlements, many families have struggled for years to access reliable water sources.

To address the challenge, Action Against Hunger, in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment, the Northern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation, UNHCR, and the Adjumani District Local Government, designed and installed the solar-powered pumping and distribution system, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office.

The facility draws water from Borehole DWD No. 83558 and transports it through 1.6 kilometres of pipeline to a 50,000-litre stainless steel reservoir mounted on a 10-metre tower. The system, powered by 26 solar panels generating 17.1 kilowatts, uses a Grundfos SP18-17 multistage pump capable of delivering 16,667 litres per hour, while a Klorman inline chlorinator ensures the water is safe for drinking. Additional infrastructure--including fencing, a guardhouse, eco-san latrine, drainage channels, and solar lighting--enhances security and sustainability.

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"About a quarter of our people still consume water from unsafe sources. This facility will help us expand safe water coverage," said Richard Izakare, Adjumani District Water Engineer.

"For years, families struggled to access safe and clean water. This project improves lives for both refugees and the host community," said Moses Lukwago, Regional Program Manager for Action Against Hunger. The facility now provides an additional 130,000 litres of treated water daily.

"Children spend a lot of time searching for water. With this facility, they can attend school and focus on their education," said Polyne Abina, Refugee Desk Officer under the Office of the Prime Minister.

"Women and girls, who traditionally bear the burden of collecting water, are expected to benefit most. The time saved can be used for education and other productive activities," said Yahaya Aluma, Assistant Programme Officer, UNHCR Adjumani Sub-Office.

Community members also expressed relief. Rose Edema, a beneficiary, said, "We no longer queue for hours or walk long distances. Life has become much easier."

Richard Kaijuka Arthur, Adjumani District LC V Vice Chairperson, urged residents to protect the facility amid declining donor support.

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The Northern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation, led by Engineer Ronald Olara, will manage daily operations while monitoring water quality and infrastructure.

Officials noted that integrating the Ayillo II system into Uganda's broader rural utility model will ensure long-term sustainability under the Water and Environment Sector Refugee Response Plan 2026-2030.