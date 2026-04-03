Sudan Displacement Surges As Blue Nile Clashes Compounds Suffering

Sudanese civilians fleeing conflict receive food at a WFP distribution point in the Blue Nile State.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported a new wave of displacement in Sudan's Blue Nile region as fighting intensifies between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N).

In a statement issued yesterday by IOM, they said 1,725 people (345 families) fled Geisan on Monday amid renewed clashes, moving towards El Roseires. This follows the displacement of 1,645 people (329 families) from the same area on March 25, as violence continued to spread.

Hostilities persist south of Ed Damazin, where hit-and-run clashes between the SAF, RSF and SPLM-N continue across rural corridors, further destabilising already fragile communities.

The SPLM-N said a drone strike hit a neighbourhood in El Kurmuk locality on Tuesday, killing more than seven civilians and injuring others.

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The also group said a market and nearby homes were destroyed in the attack. The SAF have previously said they retook surrounding areas earlier claimed by RSF and allied SPLM-N units.

Sudanese political actors have also accused Ethiopia of backing forces operating in parts of El Kurmuk locality, allegations not independently verified.

Displacement camps

Humanitarian conditions in displacement sites are deteriorating sharply as overcrowding increases across Sudan's Blue Nile region.

A member of the Blue Nile Emergency Rooms said in an interview with Radio Dabanga yesterday, that cases of harassment of displaced women have been reported inside overcrowded camps, where thousands of newly displaced families are sheltering with limited protection.

She said emergency teams have recorded incidents affecting women and girls and have begun awareness campaigns and protection outreach in response.

"In light of the overcrowding witnessed in displacement camps following clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, many cases of harassment of women have emerged," she said, adding that emergency teams are distributing dignity kits and working with partners to refer cases of harassment or sexual violence.

She warned that women and girls are facing worsening humanitarian conditions, including severe shortages of food, shelter and healthcare, alongside limited access to medical services and hygiene supplies.

Local accounts say displacement from Geisan, Ed Damazin and surrounding areas has pushed civilians into already overstretched locations such as El Roseires, where basic services are under severe strain.

The Blue Nile region is currently hosting multiple displacement sites, including around ten camps across Ed Damazin, now under growing pressure from successive waves of newly displaced populations.

Humanitarian workers warn that the situation is deteriorating rapidly as displacement accelerates, with women and children among those most exposed to protection risks.