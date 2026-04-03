Tanzania: CCM Conveys Condolences to Algeria After the Death of Its Former President, Zeroual

2 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — THE National Executive Committee Secretary of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for Political Affairs and International Relations, Rabia Hamid, has conveyed the party's condolences to Algeria following the death of former President Liamine Zeroual.

The Secretary delivered the message of sympathy at the residence of the Algerian Ambassador to Tanzania, Gharib Zermane, where she also signed the book of condolences.

ALSO READ: Empowered women create change in local markets

Following the death, the government of Algeria has declared a three days of national mourning in honour of the late leader, who is remembered as one of the key figures in shaping the country's democratic system.

Former President Zeroual, a former army general, played a role in Algeria's struggle for independence and later served as transitional president in 1994.

In November 1995, he oversaw a multi-party democratic election and remained in office for four years before stepping down on April 27, 1999.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.