Tanzania: CCM Conveys Condolences to Algeria After the Death of Its Former President, Zeroual

Dar es Salaam — THE National Executive Committee Secretary of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for Political Affairs and International Relations, Rabia Hamid, has conveyed the party's condolences to Algeria following the death of former President Liamine Zeroual.

The Secretary delivered the message of sympathy at the residence of the Algerian Ambassador to Tanzania, Gharib Zermane, where she also signed the book of condolences.

ALSO READ: Empowered women create change in local markets

Following the death, the government of Algeria has declared a three days of national mourning in honour of the late leader, who is remembered as one of the key figures in shaping the country's democratic system.

Former President Zeroual, a former army general, played a role in Algeria's struggle for independence and later served as transitional president in 1994.

In November 1995, he oversaw a multi-party democratic election and remained in office for four years before stepping down on April 27, 1999.