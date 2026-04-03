Somalia Cabinet Approves Key Laws and Agreements, Calls for Peace Amid Security Gains

2 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Cabinet of Somalia approved key legislative proposals, international agreements, and regulatory measures during its weekly meeting on Thursday, aimed at strengthening government institutions, fostering cooperation, and promoting national development.

The approved measures include:

  • Draft legislation for the Somali Airports Authority.
  • National policy on the protection of civilians during military operations and conflicts.
  • Draft law on combating human trafficking and people smuggling.
  • Regulations governing employment in foreign affairs.
  • The 2005 International Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation (SUA Convention).
  • 1992 Protocol amending the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage.
  • A bilateral memorandum of understanding between Somalia and Spain on political consultation.
  • Resolution implementing an open competition system for public appointments.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, also recognized the Somali National Armed Forces for liberating new areas from extremist groups and working to secure the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Ministries of Security and Defense provided updates on ongoing operations to pursue remaining insurgent elements, with further operations planned to clear remaining strongholds.

The Cabinet praised local communities in South West State and the interim capital, Baidoa, for welcoming the forces, and commended the military for their disciplined handling of operations along the main road linking Mogadishu and Baidoa.

Finally, the federal government called on all parties involved in conflicts to immediately cease hostilities and embrace peace.

Authorities urged that disputes be resolved through dialogue and mutual agreement and appealed to the Somaliland administration, community leaders, religious scholars, and intellectuals to play a leading role in conflict resolution and fostering lasting stability.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.