Somalia Cabinet Approves Key Laws and Agreements, Calls for Peace Amid Security Gains

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Cabinet of Somalia approved key legislative proposals, international agreements, and regulatory measures during its weekly meeting on Thursday, aimed at strengthening government institutions, fostering cooperation, and promoting national development.

The approved measures include:

Draft legislation for the Somali Airports Authority.

National policy on the protection of civilians during military operations and conflicts.

Draft law on combating human trafficking and people smuggling.

Regulations governing employment in foreign affairs.

The 2005 International Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation (SUA Convention).

1992 Protocol amending the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage.

A bilateral memorandum of understanding between Somalia and Spain on political consultation.

Resolution implementing an open competition system for public appointments.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre, also recognized the Somali National Armed Forces for liberating new areas from extremist groups and working to secure the country.

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The Ministries of Security and Defense provided updates on ongoing operations to pursue remaining insurgent elements, with further operations planned to clear remaining strongholds.

The Cabinet praised local communities in South West State and the interim capital, Baidoa, for welcoming the forces, and commended the military for their disciplined handling of operations along the main road linking Mogadishu and Baidoa.

Finally, the federal government called on all parties involved in conflicts to immediately cease hostilities and embrace peace.

Authorities urged that disputes be resolved through dialogue and mutual agreement and appealed to the Somaliland administration, community leaders, religious scholars, and intellectuals to play a leading role in conflict resolution and fostering lasting stability.