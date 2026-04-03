Malawi: Clergy Warn of Constitutional Breakdown As First VP Resignation Storm Deepens

Malawi's influential faith leaders have sounded a sharp warning over what they describe as a dangerous drift toward constitutional disorder, following explosive social media claims that the country's First Vice President was being forced to resign.

In a strongly worded statement released on April 1, 2026, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) said the unfolding situation threatens national stability, social cohesion, and the very integrity of government.

PAC chairperson Patrick Thawale did not mince words, cautioning that any attempt--real or perceived--to push the Vice President out of office undermines constitutional order and risks plunging the country into uncertainty.

"The development stifles social cohesion and damages statecraft in the administration," Thawale said, referencing the circulating reports.

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While backing the explanation issued by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), PAC issued a firm warning to political actors allegedly pushing for the Vice President's resignation, urging them to "refrain from interfering with constitutional duties."

In a striking show of defiance, the clergy body went further--declaring that if there is any truth to the allegations, the First Vice President must not resign, framing such resistance as essential to preserving constitutional integrity.

"Should there be some truth that some actors surrounding the Head of State advocated for such a resignation, PAC supports a move by the 1st VP not to resign for the maintenance of constitutional order," Thawale stressed.

The intervention by PAC comes at a time of mounting pressure on the government, with growing public frustration over economic hardships and governance concerns.

Thawale painted a grim picture of the economic reality facing ordinary Malawians, warning that worsening conditions could ignite broader unrest.

"The economic pitch is very dry indeed, making it difficult to earn a better living standard," he said, pointing to the recent fuel price hike as a flashpoint for public anger.

At the same time, PAC commended Parliament for instituting an inquiry into the controversial sale of the Amaryllis Hotel, describing the issue as a "huge dent" that cuts across both past and present administrations--an indication of deep-rooted governance challenges.

Despite backing OPC's position, PAC's message carries an unmistakable undertone: any behind-the-scenes manoeuvring around the Vice President's office will not go unchallenged.

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In a direct appeal to national conscience, Thawale warned against actions that could push the country toward instability.

"Peace is our most important treasure in Malawi," he said.

As speculation continues to swirl and official silence persists--OPC had not issued further comment by press time--the clergy's intervention raises the stakes, transforming what began as social media chatter into a full-blown national concern.

The message from Malawi's religious leaders is clear and uncompromising: tamper with constitutional order at your own peril.