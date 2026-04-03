Zimbabwe: Parliament Wraps Up 'Sham, Superficial' Constitutional Amendment Bill Hearings

ED Mnangagwa/X
President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
2 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

PARLIAMENT'S public hearings on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 concluded on Thursday, with the process being described by the opposition as a sham and superficial.

The public hearings turned chaotic at certain centres, particularly Harare and Nkulumane, where violence erupted against those opposing the bill.

Opposition leaders accused parliamentary officials of deliberately sidelining them from making submissions.

Former Cabinet minister Tendai Biti said the hearings were done to whitewash a process that was tilted in favour of Zanu PF.

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"It is now clear beyond reasonable doubt that the current public consultation process by Parliament is a fraud and a big sham.

"Across the length and breadth of the country, Zanu PF has carefully and methodically orchestrated a giant choreographed scam with the same basic structure and characteristics.

"First, it has been the systematic use of violence and intimidation," said Biti.

At several centres, Zanu PF left nothing to chance, with its supporters turning out in huge numbers hailing the bill.

The proposed changes seek to extend the rule of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Parliament beyond 2030, in the process suspending the 2028 general elections.

Several pro-opposition organisations withdrew from the hearings, saying they were carried out to tick boxes while ignoring dissenting voices.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa said the country requires a constitutional solution.

"What were supposed to be citizens' public hearings on the constitutional amendment bill have turned out to be a circus of choreographed, coached, and rehearsed Zanu PF slogans and rallies.

"The 'outreach' has become an 'in-reach' for a Zanu violent circus to reproduce their own contrived voices. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to create manufactured consent and lie that the citizens support this otherwise hugely unpopular bill.

"The chaotic and shambolic outreach meetings are nothing but Zanu PF DCC-coerced gatherings. Citizens must reclaim their voice, power, and authority to be heard and to matter once more.

"Only a constitutional settlement to this constitutional crisis, and a citizen government, is the only credible and bankable solution to the problems affecting Zimbabwe," said Chamisa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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