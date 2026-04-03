Namibia: Housing Expansion Needs N$2.5 Billion to Upgrade Sewerage Systems

The government's housing expansion programme is held back by a N$2.5-billion funding shortfall for sewerage infrastructure, limiting the roll-out of new housing across local authorities.

Minister of urban and rural development James Sankwasa says the ministry failed to meet its target of building 3 000 houses in the last financial year due to capacity constraints regarding ageing sewerage systems.

"About 80% of the 59 local authorities have sewer infrastructure that cannot accommodate new housing developments due to ageing and dilapidated systems," he said on Thursday.

The shortfall is affecting Okahandja, Rundu, Grootfontein, Ongwediva, Oshakati, Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo, Eenhana, Mariental, Tsumeb, Okahao, Opuwo, Windhoek, Henties Bay, Omaruru, Usakos and Walvis Bay, all of which require urgent bulk infrastructure upgrades.

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Sankwasa said many sewerage systems were built during the colonial era and are no longer suited to current population levels.

The ministry warned that the lack of investment in sewerage and water treatment infrastructure is constraining housing delivery and increasing public health risks, particularly in fast-growing urban areas.

"The construction of new housing and the upgrading of informal settlements depend on sewer system upgrades to avoid health hazards in local authorities," Sankwasa said.

Despite the constraints, the ministry reported progress in sanitation interventions, including the construction of 16 communal toilets in informal areas of Windhoek and 2 664 ventilated improved pit latrines nationwide since the 2024/25 financial year.

The projects created 815 temporary jobs, supporting short-term employment while improving sanitation access in underserved communities.

Sankwasa said local authorities are being encouraged to explore alternative financing mechanisms, while the government continues to seek additional funding for infrastructure upgrades.