Namibian Police Intensify Easter Crime Prevention, Road Safety Operations

The Namibian Police will intensify patrols, crime prevention operations and mobile roadblocks during the Easter long weekend from 3 to 6 April.

This was said by national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi on Thursday morning.

Shikwambi said Easter is traditionally marked by large religious gatherings and increased travel as families and friends move across the country.

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"Regrettably, during this period, it is noted with concern that criminal activities appear to be on the increase. Hence, we urge public members to be vigilant and cautious at all times and not fall victim to crime," she said.

She said criminals often target valuable personal property, cash and victims through fraud carried out via unsolicited communications.

Shikwambi also warned motorists to expect heavier traffic volumes and congestion on the country's roads during the long weekend.

"Owing to the above, there will be an increase in vehicular traffic volume across the country, at times causing congestion on the roads.

"Drivers are cautioned to plan their journeys prior to avoid delays, have a positive attitude on the road, maintain a sober mindset, and adhere to stipulated road traffic rules and regulations at all times," she said.

She said the increased police presence on roads and in communities is aimed at ensuring public safety and security throughout the holiday period.