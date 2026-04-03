Namibia: Finance Minister Reappoints MVA Fund Board Members and Names New Appointees

Finance minister Ericah Shafudha has re-appointed Namene Shejavali, Damien Mabengano and Magnus Nangombe to the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund board.

Shejavali remains the chairperson, deputised by Mabengano, while Nangombe remains a board member.

Ailly Titus, Charlotte Haingura, Akutu Amunyela and Jauque Jansen have been newly appointed to the board.

Effective 1 April, the appointed members will oversee the fund's mission of providing comprehensive support to road crash victims for a three-year term under the Public Enterprises Governance Act.

The MVA Fund is a governing body established to provide financial, medical, and rehabilitation support to individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents and to the dependants of those killed.