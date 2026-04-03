Uganda: Police Name Four Children Killed in Kampala Daycare Stabbing Attack

Police have named the four children who were on Thursday afternoon killed when a man attacked a kindergarten and stabbed learners at Ggaba Early Childhood Day Care Centre in Makindye Division, Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said the suspect, identified as Christopher Okello Anyu, has since been arrested following the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Ryan Odeke, aged one and a half years, Gideon Eteko, aged two and a half years, Keisha Elungat, aged two, and Ignatius Sseruyange, aged two.

According to an eyewitness who preferred anonymity, the suspect first came to the school posing as a parent seeking to enrol a child.

"He asked about the school fees structure and was given a circular before he moved out of the office and entered into one of the nearby classrooms which had 14 pupils. He then started stabbing the pupils, killing four instantly," the eyewitness told Nile Post.

The eyewitness said police had to fire bullets in the air to fire an irrate mob that wanted to lynch the suspect.

Kawala said investigations have commenced to establish the motive behind the attack.

"Preliminary findings indicate the suspect came to this place seeking admission and was told to return to the school today. He paid for admission before proceeding to stab the children," she said.

The bodies have been taken to Mulago City Mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the 10 other juveniles have since been handed over to their parents.