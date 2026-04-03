Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns RSF Drone Strike On Al-Jabalain Hospital in White Nile State

Khartoum, April 2, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has strongly condemned the treacherous terrorist attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia using an armed drone, targeting the hospital in Al-Jabalain city, White Nile State, on Thursday.

In an official statement, the ministry characterized the attack as a "heinous crime" against the only medical facility serving the local population, stressing that it constitutes a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms.

The statement indicated that the assault resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent civilians, including doctors and medical personnel who were on duty performing their humanitarian responsibilities. Additional casualties were reported among civilians, including children, with varying degrees of injuries, alongside extensive damage to hospital infrastructure and medical equipment.

The ministry further stated that the strike coincided with the launch of a child immunization campaign inside the hospital, underscoring what it described as a deliberate attempt by the militia to inflict maximum harm on civilians--particularly children--and to systematically target the healthcare sector as part of a broader pattern of attacks on vital service facilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The statement also condemned simultaneous attacks on other civilian installations in Rabak, including pharmaceutical warehouses and fuel depots, describing them as desperate attempts to deprive citizens of essential services and undermine stability.

It added that the attack forms part of a series of grave violations perpetrated by the militia against the Sudanese people, reflecting what it called a complete disregard for civilian lives and a blatant contempt for humanitarian values, as well as a deliberate effort to cripple the healthcare system and target medical personnel and humanitarian operations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community--particularly the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council--to unequivocally condemn these crimes and to take urgent measures to halt such violations and hold those responsible accountable.

It also stressed the need to designate the Rapid Support Forces Militia as a terrorist organization, and to hold its regional and international backers accountable for supplying advanced weaponry and drones, enabling it to continue its attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that the Government of Sudan will continue its efforts to protect civilians, safeguard state institutions, and work with international partners to end these crimes and achieve justice for the victims.