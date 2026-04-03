Sudan: Ministry of Justice Finalizes Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026-2030)

2 April 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, April 2, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Justice convened a meeting on Thursday of the committee tasked with reviewing the draft five-year strategic plan for 2026-2030, in the presence of Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dirif and committee members.

The meeting reviewed the draft plan following the incorporation of observations from the Minister of Justice's Council. The committee subsequently endorsed the plan in its final form.

Minister of Justice Dr. Dirif directed that the finalized plan be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval, marking a key step toward advancing the ministry's legal and institutional reform agenda over the coming five years.

Read the original article on SNA.

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