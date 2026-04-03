Zambia: Building Climate Resilience to Drive Growth, Jobs, and Poverty Reduction in Zambia

press release

Lusaka — World Bank Group report finds that with smart and cost-effective development investments, Zambia can address climate risks and get on a path of inclusive, private sector-led growth, strengthening resilience and expanding economic opportunities and jobs for the country's growing young population.

The Zambia Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR), analyzes how climate change is affecting the country's development prospects and identifies opportunities and practical actions to support inclusive growth, protect livelihoods, and build resilience--while contributing to global climate goals. The report highlights extreme weather as a growing constraint on Zambia's development, with recurrent droughts already disrupting agriculture, hydropower generation, and household incomes--particularly for poor and rural households whose livelihoods are especially vulnerable to such climate related shocks.

"Climate risks are no longer in the distant future for Zambia--they are already shaping development outcomes today," said Achim Fock, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia. "Zambia can build resilience through targeted smart investments and policy reforms that will also protect its people, accelerate economic growth, and create jobs."

The report also underscores the need to mobilize stronger private sector participation alongside climate and development finance. Creating a predictable policy environment, strengthening institutions, and reducing climate-related risks can unlock private investment and spur innovation.

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The CCDR recommends a strategic pathway for Zambia organized around four priority areas:

Transform rural livelihoods. Expand smart agriculture, irrigation, and mechanization to boost productivity and resilience, protect forests and unlock climate and carbon finance.

Expand smart agriculture, irrigation, and mechanization to boost productivity and resilience, protect forests and unlock climate and carbon finance. Plan for green, resilient cities. Steer urban growth away from flood areas, upgrade informal settlements and invest in resilient infrastructure to support growth and attract private investment.

Steer urban growth away from flood areas, upgrade informal settlements and invest in resilient infrastructure to support growth and attract private investment. Crowd in private investment for green industry, infrastructure. Continue mining sector reforms and renewable energy diversification, while building resilient, durable transport networks and expanding public-private partnerships to lower logistics costs and emissions.

Continue mining sector reforms and renewable energy diversification, while building resilient, durable transport networks and expanding public-private partnerships to lower logistics costs and emissions. Protect, build human capital. Strengthen disaster risk systems and adaptive social protection, build skills needed for emerging jobs in key sectors, such as energy, agriculture, and construction.

"Zambia's challenge is to embrace the reforms and build the robust institutions needed to manage natural resources, crowd in private investment, and translate them into higher living standards to reduce households' vulnerability to climate risks," said Dominick de Waal, Senior Economist at the World Bank and co-author of the report.

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About Country Climate and Development Reports (CCDRs)

The World Bank Group's Country Climate and Development Reports (CCDRs) are new core diagnostic reports that integrate climate change and development considerations. They will help countries prioritize the most impactful actions that can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and boost adaptation, while delivering on broader development goals. CCDRs build on data and rigorous research and identify main pathways to reduce GHG emissions and climate vulnerabilities, including the costs and challenges as well as benefits and opportunities from doing so. The reports suggest concrete, priority actions to support the low-carbon, resilient transition. As public documents, CCDRs aim to inform governments, citizens, the private sector and development partners and enable engagements with the development and climate agenda. CCDRs will feed into other core Bank Group diagnostics, country engagements and operations, and help attract funding and direct financing for high-impact climate action.

Contacts

In Zambia: Carlyn Hambuba chambuba@worldbank.org

In Washington: Daniella Van Leggelo Padilla dvanleggelo@worldbank.org