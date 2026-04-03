Sudan: Ministry of Health, UNDP Discuss Strengthening Partnership to Support Health System

Khartoum, April 2, 2026 (SUNA) - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Babiker Sid Ahmed, met on Thursday at his Khartoum office with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Xu Haoliang, in the presence of several senior ministry officials.

Dr. Babiker expressed his satisfaction with the visit, emphasizing that UNDP is one of the largest institutions supporting Sudan's health sector.

The meeting addressed various issues concerning the future of cooperation, reviewing achievements made under the challenging circumstances that have affected the health sector, and identifying priorities for the next phase.

The Undersecretary stressed that this partnership represents an important step toward strengthening joint efforts to develop Sudan's health system. He noted that the Ministry of Health collaborates with multiple organizations to support hospitals and services for displaced populations, while UNDP reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Sudan.