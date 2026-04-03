Sudan: Strike On Hospitals Results in 10 Fatalities, Including 7 Medical Staff

SUDAN, WHITE NILE STATE - "Once again, in Sudan, healthcare has been struck at its heart. On 2 April, a drone attack reportedly carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted Al-Jabalain Hospital in White Nile State. There were two strikes, one hit the operating theatre and the other one the maternity ward. This unacceptable assault resulted in at least 10 fatalities, including seven medical staff, some of whom have previously worked with MSF. The attack is even more appalling as it occurred during a children's immunization campaign. Our thoughts go to the families of the deceased, including our former colleagues.

As part of our emergency response, MSF is supplying fuel to enable four Ministry of Health ambulances to transfer patients from Al-Jabalain to Kosti, around 80 kilometers away. At least 19 of the injured have been transferred to Kosti. We have provided mass-casualty kits and dressing material to support the Teaching Hospital.

On March 20 a deadly attack carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) targeting El-Daein Hospital, East Darfur, resulted in the deaths of 70 people, including 15 children. MSF sent a truck of medical supplies to assist the hospital in managing the casualties.

MSF is outraged by these repeated attacks on healthcare, which have escalated dangerously in recent weeks. Health facilities, medical staff, and patients must always be protected. We call on RSF and SAF to immediately stop this spiral of violence against medical facilities."

-Esperanza Santos, MSF head of emergencies for Sudan