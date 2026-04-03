Zimbabwe: Bloody Start to Easter As Six Perish in Road Accident

2 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Easter holidays started off on a bloody note after six people were killed this Thursday morning following a crash along the Harare-Masvingo road.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident, which came hours before the holy Easter Friday.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this morning at the 246 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo road," he said.

"Six people were killed when a Toyota Corolla vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a truck."

Police said more details will be released in due course.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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