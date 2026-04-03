Uganda: NEMA Orders Eviction of Illegal Wetland Occupants Ahead of Renewed Crackdown

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has ordered all individuals and entities illegally occupying wetlands to vacate immediately, warning that enforcement operations are set to resume across the country.

The directive was issued by NEMA Executive Director Dr. Akankwasa Barirega during a stakeholder meeting in Kampala that brought together government agencies, local authorities, civil society groups, and development partners to coordinate wetland protection and restoration efforts.

"We have reached a point where talk must be followed by decisive action," Dr. Barirega said.

"Wetlands are the kidneys of our land. They filter water, regulate floods, support biodiversity, and sustain livelihoods. Their destruction is a direct threat to our future."

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He warned that encroachment, driven by agriculture, urban expansion, and industrial activity, has significantly degraded wetlands, exposing communities to flooding, water shortages, and declining fish stocks.

NEMA said previous enforcement operations had reclaimed several degraded wetlands but were temporarily halted to allow for improved coordination and the development of long-term restoration strategies.

The agency now says it is ready to resume operations, which are expected to be more extensive and better coordinated.

Uganda's wetlands cover an estimated 10 to 15 percent of the country and play a critical ecological and economic role.

They act as natural water filters, trapping pollutants before they reach rivers and lakes, while also absorbing excess rainfall to reduce flooding.

During dry periods, wetlands release stored water, helping maintain river flows and groundwater levels.

They are also key habitats for wildlife and serve as breeding grounds for fish, supporting both biodiversity and the livelihoods of fishing communities.

In addition, wetlands act as carbon sinks, helping mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Despite these benefits, wetlands across the country have come under increasing pressure.

In urban areas, particularly around Kampala, wetlands have been drained for housing, commercial developments, and industrial parks. In rural regions, they are often converted into farmland for crops such as rice and vegetables.

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Activities such as sand and clay mining, as well as poor waste disposal practices, have further accelerated degradation, disrupting water systems and polluting ecosystems.

Barirega emphasized that enforcement alone would not be sufficient without collective action.

"Wetland restoration is not just NEMA's responsibility. It requires joint action from all stakeholders, including local leaders, communities, and development partners," he said.

He added that upcoming operations would target both small-scale encroachers and large entities responsible for significant wetland loss, signaling a broader and more inclusive enforcement approach.

Officials say intelligence mapping of encroached areas has been completed, and coordination with security agencies and local governments has been strengthened ahead of the crackdown.

Development partners at the meeting pledged continued support through funding, technical expertise, and capacity building to strengthen enforcement and restoration programs.

However, experts caution that long-term success will depend on addressing underlying drivers of encroachment, including population pressure, weak land-use enforcement, and limited public awareness.

NEMA urged the public to comply voluntarily with the eviction directive to avoid forced removal.

"The message is clear," Barirega said. "Vacate wetlands now or face enforcement action. Protecting these ecosystems is essential for the country's environmental and economic future."