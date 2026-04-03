Rwanda: Cabinet Calls On Rwandans to Reject Genocide Ideology Ahead of Kwibuka

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Thursday, April 2, called on all Rwandans to reject genocide ideology as the country prepares for the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi (Kwibuka32).

This was highlighted in the resolutions of the meeting published by the Office of the Prime Minister. The Cabinet meeting noted that national commemoration week will be observed from April 7 to 13 in Rwanda and abroad, urging institutions, communities and individuals to take part in remembrance activities.

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The Cabinet called upon all citizens to reject genocide ideology in all its forms. "In light of its continued resurgence in the region and beyond, it is essential that all Rwandans come together to safeguard national unity, reconciliation, and the country's peace and stability," the resolution states.

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The new appeal comes as genocide ideology continues to spread across social platforms and in the Great Lakes region, fuelled by the presence of DR Congo-backed FDLR militia, which targets Congolese Tutsi communities.

In Rwanda, authorities have also reported cases of ideology.

Last year, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) recorded over 250 cases of genocide ideology during the 100 days of Kwibuka, an eight percent rise from the previous year.

The Rwandan law punishes any person who publicly, verbally, in writing, through images, or by any other means, promotes an ideology that advocates for the destruction of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.