South Africa: Two Killed in N1 Collision Amid Easter Rush - South African News Briefs - April 3, 2026

Two Killed in N1 Collision as Easter Traffic Surges

A collision on the N1 outside Polokwane has left two people dead and one injured, reports SABC News. Traffic spokesperson Mashudu Mabata has said that motorists travelling from Gauteng are advised to take the off-ramp at the Nyl Toll Plaza and the R101 to Polokwane. Meanwhile, traffic volumes have surged ahead of the Easter weekend. Gauteng Traffic Police has warned motorists to comply with road safety regulations and avoid overloading their vehicles. Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said they will intensify operations across the province, particularly on routes with high traffic volumes.

Police Raid Home of Controversial Sergeant Fannie Nkosi

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Police have carried out a search and seizure operation at the home of controversial officer Fannie Nkosi, reports EWN. Nkosi was accused of lying and being an uncooperative witness before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He is suspected of acting as a middleman between suspected crime bosses and government officials. The raid forms part of wider investigations following the arrest of 12 senior police officials linked to a multi-million rand tender involving alleged crime boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Nkosi has also been named among individuals referred by the commission for further investigation.

Zuma Approaches Constitutional Court Over Khampepe Recusal

Former President Jacob Zuma has approached the Constitutional Court of South Africa on an urgent basis to challenge a High Court ruling that dismissed his attempt to remove Judge Sisi Khampepe as chair of the TRC Cases Inquiry, reports EWN. Zuma argues the matter is urgent due to the inquiry’s mandate expiring in May and compliance deadlines that could expose him to contempt proceedings. Zuma and former President Thabo Mbeki took Khampepe’s refusal to recuse herself as commission chair on review to the Johannesburg High Court. The two former leaders failed to have Judge Khampepe removed, arguing she is biased because of her previous roles in the TRC Commission and as Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions.

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