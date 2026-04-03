South Africa: More Than 1,000 Fuel Stations Run Dry As Easter Travel Begins

Herby Hönigsperger/Flickr
South African petrol station.
3 April 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Many fuel stations are empty after drivers rushed to fill up before a record price hike on Wednesday 1 April.
  • Gauteng is hit hardest with 306 stations out of diesel and 202 stations having no petrol left this week.

The fuel shortage in South Africa is getting worse as the Easter long weekend starts. On Thursday, 672 fuel stations had no diesel and 481 had no petrol.

The Fuels Industry Association of South Africa said the country has enough fuel but cannot get it to the pumps fast enough. Delivery trucks are struggling to keep up after many people rushed to fill their tanks before Wednesday's massive price increase.

Gauteng has the most problems. The region has nearly 45% of the country's dry fuel stations. This includes 306 stations without diesel and 202 without petrol. The Western Cape is also struggling, with 140 stations out of diesel and 115 out of petrol, News24 reported.

Siganeko Magafela from the association said they are focusing on the busiest roads first. He said the N1 route from Pretoria to Polokwane is being watched closely because of the high number of people travelling for Easter.

The trouble started when motorists and businesses tried to beat the 1 April price hike. This sudden rush overwhelmed the delivery system. Some stations in Johannesburg have started limiting drivers to only 30 litres of fuel.

Industry experts said some fuel station owners in rural areas were also left at the back of the queue. In these places, diesel is needed for farms as well as cars. Supply is only expected to return to normal early next week.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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