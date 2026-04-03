Tanzania's Vice President Says He Wants to Visit Zulu King to Honour His Roots

Prince Wandile kaThathezakhe Ngobese says Tanzanian Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi told him he is Zulu and wants to visit King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Prince Wandile shared the story after returning to South Africa from two months in Tanzania, where the two met at a Maji Maji War commemoration.

Tanzanian Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi wants to visit Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to honour what he says are his Zulu roots.

Nchimbi made the request to Prince Wandile kaThathezakhe Ngobese, the leader of the Young Regiments called Silwanetshe of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, during a meeting in Tanzania.

The two men met at the commemoration of the 120th anniversary of the Maji Maji War in Songea, in the Ruvuma Region. Nchimbi served as Guest of Honour at the event.

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Prince Wandile shared the story this week after returning to South Africa from two months in Tanzania.

"We had a very interesting conversation with Vice President Nchimbi as we were talking deeply about the Ngoni history and that of the battle of Isandlwana that was led by my great grandfather Mehlokazulu kaSohayo," Prince Wandile said.

"The vice president revealed to me that he is also Zulu and his wish is to visit His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to honour the roots of his forefathers," he said.

Prince Wandile said Nchimbi was so moved by the Zulu history that he picked up a shield and performed a Ngoni traditional dance.

The Ngoni people are descendants of Zulu-speaking groups who left KwaZulu-Natal during the era of King Shaka's wars and settled across parts of east and central Africa, including Tanzania.

The Maji Maji War was fought from 1905 to 1907 against German colonial rule. Between 75,000 and 300,000 people died, most from famine caused by scorched-earth tactics used to crush the rebellion.