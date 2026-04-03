Rwanda: Fueling the Body - the Vital Role of Proteins

opinion

Proteins are one of the most essential nutrients for the human body and form an integral part of a balanced diet. They are important for body structure, proper functioning, and muscle strength. Proteins serve as essential building blocks for muscles, bones, skin, and hair. Healthy, lustrous hair is a result of adequate protein intake.

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Proteins are vital for the production of hormones and enzymes, which regulate body growth and various physiological functions. They also play an important role in enhancing the body's immunity by producing antibodies that help fight infections. Additionally, proteins provide a sense of satiety, aiding in the maintenance of a healthy body weight.

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Proteins are crucial for the building, maintenance, and repair of muscle mass. This becomes especially important with aging, as preserving muscle strength is necessary over time. By supporting antibody production, proteins help protect the body against infections and even certain diseases, including cancer. Many hormones and enzymes are protein-based, making them essential for growth and overall body function. Hemoglobin, a protein, carries oxygen throughout the body down to the cellular level.

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A deficiency of proteins can lead to various health issues. It causes loss of muscle mass and function, resulting in weakness. Nails may become brittle, hair loss may occur, and skin problems can develop. Reduced immunity makes the body more vulnerable to infections, and wound healing may be delayed. In children and adolescents, protein deficiency can lead to poor growth, along with symptoms such as a puffy face and swollen abdomen. It can also affect hormonal balance and digestion. Increased appetite despite adequate food intake is another possible sign of protein deficiency. Low energy levels may lead to early fatigue in both children and adults.

Protein deficiency is often diagnosed based on clinical symptoms. Common signs include generalized swelling of the body, which may initially present as facial puffiness in the morning and later spread. Skin and hair problems are also frequently observed. Diagnosis is confirmed by detecting low levels of protein in the blood.

Reduced dietary intake is the most common cause of protein deficiency. This may result from poverty or illness leading to loss of appetite. Malabsorption is another condition in which the body is unable to properly absorb nutrients, including proteins, resulting in deficiency. In certain kidney disorders, proteins are lost through urine, leading to deficiency; this can be detected through urine tests. Liver and kidney diseases may also manifest with protein deficiency.

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There are situations in which the body's protein requirements increase, such as during pregnancy, breastfeeding, or recovery from illness. If these increased needs are not met through a balanced diet, deficiency may occur. Loss of appetite for any reason can also result in malnutrition and protein deficiency. Certain medications, including some antibiotics or drugs used to treat conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, may contribute to protein deficiency through various mechanisms. The elderly and young children are particularly vulnerable to protein deficiency.

It is important to ensure adequate protein intake in the diet to support overall health and maintain muscle strength. Mothers should be aware of the benefits of protein and ensure that their children consume sufficient amounts. Eggs are an excellent source of protein. Other rich sources include lean meat, seafood, dairy products, nuts and seeds, lentils, and beans.

Protein intake should be distributed evenly across meals to support optimal muscle health and strength. However, protein consumption should be adjusted according to an individual's total calorie requirements, as excess protein can be converted into calories and contribute to weight gain. Protein bars should not replace fresh, whole foods. Adequate protein intake at a young age helps maintain muscle strength later in life.

The writer is a specialist in internal medicine.