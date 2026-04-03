Somalia's Disaster Management Agency Distributes Food Aid to 1,000 Families in Huddur

3 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Huddur, Somalia — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has distributed food aid to 1,000 families in Huddur, the regional capital of Bakool Region, officials said.

The recipients included vulnerable groups such as the poor, people with disabilities, and recently displaced families, all heavily affected by ongoing drought conditions in the country.

The aid package included a variety of essential food items aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by these communities.

The distribution event was attended by local officials, including the mayor of Huddur and the governor of Bakool, who praised SoDMA for its efforts in supporting populations impacted by drought.

Officials highlighted that the aid comes at a critical time, noting that it will play an important role in helping sustain the lives of affected families amid difficult living conditions.

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