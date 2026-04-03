Somalia: Somali Military Holds Security Meeting in Baidoa to Boost Fight Against Al-Shabaab

3 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — A high-level security meeting focused on strengthening public safety and intensifying operations against Al-Shabaab was held Monday evening in Baidoa, officials said.

The discussions centered on accelerating efforts to ensure overall security and reinforce strategies against Al-Shabaab militants.

Participants included commanders from various security forces, the chairman of the First-Class Military Court, and other senior officers, who collectively reviewed strategies to enhance security and protect civilians.

The meeting was chaired by SNA chief General Ibrahim Mohamed, who instructed officers to double efforts to eliminate Al-Shabaab and strengthen cooperation with local communities.

Officials emphasized the importance of collaboration between security agencies and the public to achieve lasting stability in the region.

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