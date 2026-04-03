Somalia's Future Council Rejects Federal Appointment of Caretaker Leader for Southwest State

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Future Council has strongly opposed the federal government's appointment of a caretaker administration for South West State, calling the move a clear violation of both the federal constitution and the state's own legal framework.

In a statement, the council noted that the South West State constitution explicitly requires that if the state president is unable to perform their duties or resigns, a presidential election must be held within 30 days.

The council also criticized what it described as a "centralized decree-based approach," stressing that federal member states with constitutional institutions cannot be governed by orders or decrees from the central government. According to the statement, such actions directly contravene Somalia's constitution, the principle of power-sharing, and the federal system.

The Somalia Future Council called for an inclusive presidential election within 30 days, to be agreed upon by all political stakeholders in South West State and fully grounded in the state's constitution.

The council further warned that the current course not only undermines constitutional governance but also represents a regression toward authoritarian practices that previously led to the collapse of Somalia's state institutions.

Finally, the council affirmed its commitment to defending the constitution and federal system, pledging to use all legal and peaceful means to prevent any attempt to weaken or dismantle the federal framework.