Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Al-Shabaab Militants in Planned Hiiraan Operation

3 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hiiraan Region, Somalia — Somali National Army forces carried out a planned operation in eastern Hiiraan Region, killing several Al-Shabaab members, the military said.

The operation took place in the Abaar Cano-weyn area, situated between Yasooman and the Moqokori district.

According to government media, troops launched a targeted strike against Al-Shabaab fighters traveling in an armed vehicle locally known as a "Cabdi-bile."

Military officials reported that all militants in the vehicle were killed and the vehicle itself was destroyed.

The commander of the 27th Land Forces Division, Cali Cagey, confirmed the success of the operation to the media.

Troops returned safely to their bases and seized weapons and equipment left behind by the militants.

The operation is part of ongoing Somali government efforts to degrade Al-Shabaab's capabilities, with similar missions conducted across multiple areas in Hiiraan and other regions of the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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