Botswana: Government Grants Seven-Day Grace Period for Expired Licenses and Permits

Gaborone — Owing to challenges with the Department of Road Transport and Safety (DRTS) online system, the government has declared a seven-day grace period to use vehicles with expired licences and permits.

This was revealed by the President, Advocate Duma Boko during his Easter address to the nation from the Mass Media Complex on Thursday evening.

The President revealed that the one week moritorium on charging motorists with expired vehicle licenses and permits was informed by the DRTS system being currently slow and overburdened, which had caused long queues and delays in the payment of fines and renewing documentation.

Given that Batswana are entering a period where some normally travel for holidays, family visits and religious pilgrimage, the President said government would permit a one week grace period where flagged vehicles or have expired permits could temporarily be on the road.

The President encouraged motorists to ensure that upon their return they cleared their fines, renew permits and licences.

Furrhermore, the President encouraged motorists to drive safely over the Easter holidays, and advised that the police, DRTS transport inspectorate officers and other government stakeholders would be on hand to ensure orderly travel, urging the public to offer these officials their cooperatiom on the road. ENDS

BOPA