Malawi: Communities Urged to Dispel TB Myths As Health Experts Warn Misconceptions Are Fueling Treatment Default

Health authorities have called on communities across Malawi to urgently discard misinformation and harmful misconceptions surrounding tuberculosis (TB), warning that such beliefs are undermining national efforts to eliminate one of the country's most persistent infectious diseases.

The National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP) has expressed concern that misinformation at community level is driving some patients to abandon treatment midway, a development that not only endangers their lives but also fuels the spread of drug-resistant strains of the disease.

Speaking during a panel discussion held as part of the commemoration of World TB Day, NTLEP Deputy Program Manager Dr. Tisungane Mwenyenkulu said TB remains both preventable and curable when diagnosed early and treated correctly. He stressed that delays in seeking medical care and reliance on unverified beliefs continue to derail progress in the fight against the disease.

Dr. Mwenyenkulu warned against linking TB to traditional explanations that discourage patients from visiting health facilities, noting that such perceptions often lead to late diagnosis, complications, and unnecessary deaths. He urged communities to prioritize hospital-based diagnosis and treatment, emphasizing that early detection remains the strongest weapon against TB.

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Concerns were also raised over the growing burden of drug-resistant TB (DR-TB), a more complex and difficult-to-treat form of the disease. DR-TB Coordinator Dr. Yusuf Saidi explained that resistance often emerges when the standard first-line treatment is compromised, either through poor adherence by patients or systemic gaps in healthcare delivery.

He pointed out that some cases are linked to healthcare workers not strictly following treatment guidelines during initial management, while other cases stem from patient-related factors such as alcohol abuse, smoking, inconsistent drug intake, and stigma within households and communities.

"These factors may lead to DR-TB because the first treatment line has been compromised," Dr. Saidi warned, highlighting the fragile balance required to ensure treatment success and prevent escalation of the disease.

From a global perspective, World Health Organization (WHO) representative Dr. Jonathan Chiwanda called for strengthened collaboration among countries, emphasizing that TB cannot be effectively eliminated through isolated efforts.

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He underscored that nations have committed to working jointly in addressing the disease, sharing strategies, and reinforcing health systems in order to end TB as a public health threat.

Dr. Chiwanda further noted that tuberculosis remains the world's leading cause of death from a single infectious agent and ranks among the top ten causes of mortality globally. In 2024 alone, TB claimed an estimated 1.23 million lives, including 150,000 people living with HIV, underscoring the scale and urgency of the challenge.

As Malawi continues its fight against TB, health experts say the battle will not only be won in hospitals and clinics, but also within communities--where misinformation, stigma, and delayed treatment decisions continue to determine life and death outcomes.