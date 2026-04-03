Malawi: K4.1 Billion for What? Chihana's Second Vice President Office Under Fire As Critics Call It a Costly Political Ornament

A storm is brewing over the K4.15 billion allocation to the Office of Second Vice President Enoch Chihana, with accountability experts tearing into the budget as wasteful, unjustified, and emblematic of government excess at a time Malawians are being told to tighten their belts.

The figures are stark. Out of the K4.15 billion earmarked for the 2026/27 financial year, a staggering K4 billion is set aside for Other Recurrent Transactions--leaving just K150 million for personal emoluments. It is a spending pattern that critics say raises more questions than answers about what exactly taxpayers are funding.

Government, through spokesperson Dave Gadama, insists the allocation is necessary to enable the office to function, pointing to delegated duties from President Peter Mutharika and Chihana's role in championing the Mombera University project. But even Gadama appeared to concede uncertainty, admitting he could not say whether the budget would be sufficient and falling back on the familiar line of "cutting our coat according to the cloth."

That defence has done little to silence critics.

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To them, the issue is not whether the office needs more money--but whether it needs to exist in its current form at all.

Willy Kambwandira, Executive Director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency, did not mince his words. He described the allocation as a glaring misplacement of national priorities, arguing that there is "no measurable impact" linking the office to the welfare of ordinary Malawians.

"The office appears more ceremonial and politically symbolic than development-oriented," he said bluntly. "In its current form, such an allocation is an avoidable cost--not a strategic investment. It is a waste of resources."

That assessment cuts deep--and it is echoed across the governance space.

Benedicto Kondowe, Chairperson of the National Advocacy Platform, questioned the very foundation of the office, pointing out that it exists purely at the discretion of the President, without a clearly defined constitutional mandate or measurable outputs.

"Public funds must follow function, performance, and impact--not mere office," Kondowe said. "Without demonstrable results, visible public value, and clear responsibility, a K4.15 billion allocation is simply indefensible."

At the heart of the controversy is a troubling contradiction: while government preaches austerity and expenditure control, it is simultaneously pumping billions into an office many view as vague, underutilised, and politically convenient rather than nationally essential.

The discomfort is compounded by optics. The Office of the First Vice President, held by Jane Ansah, has been allocated K6.81 billion--but unlike the Second Vice President's role, it carries a clear constitutional mandate and defined responsibilities.

By contrast, Chihana's position--revived through a political alliance between his Alliance for Democracy and Mutharika's Democratic Progressive Party--has no specific constitutional functions. Its duties are delegated at the President's discretion, making its relevance fluid and, critics argue, expendable.

That fluidity is increasingly being interpreted as redundancy.

The controversy intensified recently when Transport Minister Jappie Mhango was delegated to represent government at a high-profile funeral, despite Chihana being present. The move triggered public backlash, with many questioning why the country maintains a heavily funded office that is bypassed even in routine ɰետwկwն duties.

Presidential spokesperson Cathy Maulidi defended the decision as part of austerity measures, suggesting it was cheaper to send a minister than deploy the Second Vice President. But that explanation only poured fuel on the fire--effectively reinforcing the argument that the office is an expensive luxury Malawi can ill afford.

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And that is the crux of the matter.

Malawi is grappling with economic strain, rising costs of living, and shrinking fiscal space. Every kwacha counts. In that context, pouring over K4 billion into an office with no clearly defined mandate, no measurable development outcomes, and limited visible impact is not just questionable--it is politically and economically tone-deaf.

The message from critics is unmistakable: this is no longer just about budget lines--it is about accountability, priorities, and whether government is willing to align its spending with the lived realities of its people.

Until that question is answered, the Office of the Second Vice President will remain not a symbol of governance--but a symbol of excess.