Uganda: Pay Rise for Army Privates Gets the Greenlight

Kampala — The salary of privates in the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces could jump from Shs 650,000 to Shs 816,280 if a resolution reached between the defence ministry and Parliament holds.

The proposed salary increment was agreed to by the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs officials and Members of the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs during a committee meeting on Thursday, 02 April 2026.

The defence team, led by Huda Oleru, Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs), appeared before the committee chaired by Wilson Kajwengye, to provide responses to issues raised by the committee on the Ministerial Policy Statement for the Financial Year 2026/2027.

Although Parliament approved gradual enhancement for lower rank officers to bridge the income gap, the ministry had only increased the pay for privates to Shs 650,000, and the next enhancement to Shs 816,200 this financial year was halted due to lack of funds.

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Now MPs have pushed for this money to be allocated so that the proposal to see the officers reach the salary scale of Shs 1 million is not distorted.

Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South County MP, proposed that although nothing has been allocated for the Financial Year 2026/2027, the committee and ministry could work towards it so that the privates are supported.

"I am happy that our privates are currently earning Shs650,000 from Shs400,000, but the target now is Shs1 million. Why don't we put some percentage this financial year, and next financial year we put another percentage just to grow close to Shs1 million?" Olanya asked.

"Our request was to raise it this year to 63 percent, and that would have taken us to Shs 816,480 for a private. This did not materialise. The communication we got was that much as you desire this as Government, we cannot afford it in 2026/2027," the Under Secretary at the defence ministry, Edith Buturo, told MPs.

The committee will present the matter before the Budget Committee and interface with officials from the finance ministry.

Otto said the country continues to face a complex mix of risks including terrorism, cyber crime and transnational criminal networks, but emphasised that security agencies remain vigilant and in control.

Uganda's borders, Otto, said, remain generally secure although the western and northern frontiers continue to face pressure due to instability in neighbouring countries.

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He highlighted the activities of the Allied Democratic Forces, now operating as the Islamic State Central African Province.

On cyber threats, he warned of growing risks to critical infrastructure. "These attacks pose significant risk to national security and economic instability," he said.

While noting progress in Karamoja, he said insecurity linked to livestock theft and cross-border incursions persist.

"Since January 2026, at least 110 security incidents were registered... resulting in the theft of over 500 livestock and the deaths of four people," he said.

He added that security forces have made recoveries including 45 firearms, 210 rounds of ammunition, and 380 stolen livestock.

Otto said Uganda continues to register violent crime, particularly in urban areas, revealing that since January 2026, at least 700 incidents have been reported in which over 250 people were killed.