Tanzania: Government Rescues 5,353 Street Children

Dodoma — THE government has rescued 5,353 children living and working on the streets across the country, Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, said in Dodoma on Wednesday.

Fortunately, 5,007 children have been successfully reunited with their families.

Addressing a press briefing ahead of the International Day for Street-Connected Children, observed annually on April 12, Dr Gwajima said the children were reached through an ongoing national campaign implemented jointly with the Prime Minister's Office.

She said the latest figures, collected up to February 2026, indicate that 2,825 boys and 2,528 girls were identified nationwide.

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Of these, 256 children were placed in approved children's homes, 65 were placed under the care of trusted guardians, 25 enrolled in vocational training colleges and 17 have completed their programmes.

"The campaign has strengthened our capacity to protect vulnerable children. Through coordinated action, we are preventing children from entering street life and rescuing those already exposed," Dr Gwajima said.

To enhance protection at key transit points, the government has established 14 Social Welfare Service Desks at major bus terminals and the Dar es Salaam Port, in addition to desks operating in Tabora, Mbeya, Dodoma, Kagera, Arusha, Morogoro, Songea, Shinyanga, Njombe and Mwanza.

"These desks provide timely, friendly and inclusive services for children at risk of entering street life, as well as support for those already living in difficult conditions," she noted.

Dr Gwajima further said that between July 2025 and March 2026, an additional 2,669 children and 2,479 adults received social welfare support through the desks, accessing counselling, guidance, psychosocial assistance, mediation and referrals to relevant services.

At the same time, the government has strengthened rehabilitation and alternative-care services, including medical support, counselling, temporary shelters, and opportunities for skills development and family reunification.

She said the ministry, working with sector institutions, has also continued educating parents and guardians on responsible parenting, with 400 families benefiting so far Efforts to address family related causes that push children into street life have also been intensified.

Dr Gwajima revealed that 12,033 marital conflicts were handled during the period, with 2,038 cases taken to court and 9,995 settled amicably.

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A total of 6,520 child maintenance cases were filed and followed up to ensure children's welfare is safeguarded. National safe houses also continue to offer support, with 1,300 individuals including 1,251 women served in 18 registered facilities between July 2025 and February 2026.

Meanwhile, 382 children rescued from high-risk situations were sheltered at the government's Kurasini and Kikombo National Children's Homes, where 81 children have since been reintegrated with their families.

"With strong systems from community committees to national emergency structures, there is no reason for a child to live on the streets. Our government remains committed to ensuring every child grows in safety and dignity," Dr Gwajima added.