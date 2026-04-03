Rwanda: RCI Gets New Chief Executive As CP Badege Joins RCs

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Thursday, April 2, approved the appointment of eight officials across key public institutions.

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The Cabinet meeting appointed Richard Niwenshuti as Chief Executive Officer for Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI). The former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry replaces Patricie Uwase, who had been in the role since 2024. Chance Tubane was appointed Chief Operating Officer, replacing Willy Mugenzi, who was appointed in 2024.

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At Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Joseph Cedrick Nsengiyumva was named Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

Richard Kayibanda takes on the role of Chief Licensing Officer. He had been serving in the same position in acting capacity.

Judith Mbabazi was appointed Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Injustice in the Office of the Ombudsman, replacing Odette Yankurije. She previously served as Secretary General of Rwanda Law Reform Commission and has served as a Commissioner for the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Mbabazi joins the team of Ombudsman Madeleine Nirere and Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Corruption Abbas Mukama.

The cabinet also appointed CP Theos Badege, a former spokesperson for Rwanda National Police, as Deputy Commissioner General of Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS). Badege, who replaces Rose Muhisoni, will deputise Evariste Murenzi.

A career police officer, Badege returns to the country after close to a decade of workinf at the world pollicing body, Interpol. Before that, he worked as the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police and before that had headed the Crime Intelligence department of police before the creation of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).=

At the National Electoral Commission, Albert Nkiko was named Commissioner. Meanwhile, Donath Habimana was appointed National Prosecutor at the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA).