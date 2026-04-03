Rwanda: New Facilities to Improve Chilli Handling, Reduce Waste

Allan Mugabo, a farmer cultivating chilli on 15 hectares in Bugesera District, recently lost produce worth Rwf3 million due to inadequate drying facilities.

"Farmers need dryers near their farms. Even when dryers exist, if they are far away, the produce gets damaged before reaching them, and the available facilities are not enough," he said.

Mugabo noted that at least two tonnes of chilli he was drying on sheets were damaged due to the absence of proper drying machines.

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"The produce lost quality. Drying during the heavy rainy season without proper machines leads to post-harvest losses," he added.

Chilli is grown twice a year, with farmers harvesting between 10 and 16 tonnes per hectare. This translates into three to five tonnes of dried chilli. However, limited drying capacity continues to cause significant losses for both farmers and exporters.

Samuel Nshimiyimana, an agronomist at Spice Rwanda, said exporters often incur heavy losses due to poor drying infrastructure.

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"Sometimes we lose up to four tonnes out of an expected five because of damaged chilli. We need a reliable supply to sustain export markets, which can reject produce that does not meet quality standards," he said.

Relief is in sight, with five drying facilities under construction, one national centre and four district-level centres to process both chilli and onions.

Located in Kigali, Rubavu, Rulindo, Bugesera and Nyagatare, the Rwf4.9 billion facilities are designed to process 120 tonnes of onions and 79 tonnes of chilli within 48 hours. They are expected to reduce post-harvest losses from 17.2% to 8.7% for chilli and from 15.4% to 7.7% for onions.

The project underscores Rwanda's push to strengthen its agri-export sector by improving efficiency, enhancing product quality, and boosting farmers' incomes.

Aimable Rusingizandekwe, Project Manager for Food Handling and Value Chain Improvement at the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), said most post-harvest waste, especially in markets and communities stems from inadequate drying and cold storage for vegetables.

He said the $11 million project, financed by KOICA, is supporting the establishment of five post-harvest handling centres for chilli and onions. Launched in 2022, it is expected to be completed in 2026.

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Six cooperatives with more than 5,000 farmers, along with 89 exporters, are being trained in proper harvesting techniques and good agricultural practices. At least 75% have already completed the training.

The national drying centre in Kigali will handle up to 80 tonnes per week, while each district facility will process more than 18 tonnes weekly. Construction is currently 78% complete.

Overall, the project is expected to benefit 232,734 smallholder farmers organised in 224 cooperatives, as well as 161 traders.

Wellars Hakizayezu, a chilli farmer from Rwempasha Sector in Nyagatare District, said improved drying capacity will increase farmers' earnings.

"Three kilogrammes of fresh chilli produce one kilogramme of dried chilli. A kilogramme of dried chilli costs Rwf2,200, compared to Rwf500 per kilogramme for fresh chilli, making it more profitable," he explained.

Farmers in the area rely on irrigation from the Muvumba River.

Emmanuel Hakizimana, Operations Manager at Fishers Global Ltd, said current drying capacity is far below demand.

"In just three days, we received large volumes from several districts, yet our machines can handle only 15 tonnes per week. We expect significant relief once the Nyagatare drying centre is operational," he said.

Marceline Byukusenge, a farmer from Bugesera, said her cooperative plans to expand chilli production as drying facilities and irrigation improve.

Over the past five years (2020/2021-2024/2025), Rwanda exported 10,000 tonnes of chilli, generating more than Rwf42.4 billion in revenue.