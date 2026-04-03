Rwanda: Seasoned Comms Specialist Chance Tubane Joins Rwanda Cooperation Initiative

The new chief operating officer of Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI) is Chance Tubane, a communications professional and social entrepreneur.

Tubane's appointment was approved by the Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Thursday, April 2. She replaced Willy Mugenzi, who had held the position since 2024.

Her appointment was announced at the same time as that of Richard Niwenshuti, who took over as RCI Chief Executive Officer, replacing Patricie Uwase.

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Tubabe, who co-founded Tohoza, Rwanda's premier online classified ad directory, has also held various strategic roles within the Rwandan Government and the United Nations.

While serving in the Office of the Government Spokesperson, she led the #TunyweLess responsible drinking campaign that promotes healthy living among Rwanda's youth, amongst other priority government campaigns.

Tubane received numerous accolades for her work in the digital sector, including the Celebrating Young Rwandan Achievers (CYRWA) award in 2013 and recognition by international outlets like CNN, Forbes Africa, and the BBC for her role in Rwanda's growing ICT sector.

In 2025, she was appointed by the Ministry of Youth and Arts to the committee responsible for selecting Rwandan films for Oscar consideration.

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Tubane holds a master's degree in information & communication from the Catholic University of Louvain and bachelor's in political sciences from Facultés Universitaires Saint-Louis in Brussels.