Rwanda: New Company Named to Operate National Lottery

A new company, Moja Rwanda Limited, will operate the national lottery after signing an agreement with the government.

The lottery has been without an operator since October last year, when the government terminated the licence of Inzozi Lotto.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB), through its National Lottery and Gambling Commission (NLGC), revoked Inzozi Lotto's licence, citing failure to meet contractual and regulatory obligations.

At the time, the regulator said a competitive process would be launched to select a new operator, guided by transparency, accountability, and protection of the public interest.

The national lottery was launched in 2021 to support the development of professional sports in Rwanda.

Proceeds from the lottery are channelled to the Ministry of Sports, which invests them in line with the country's Sports Development Policy.

The policy aims to nurture high-calibre athletes, including those with disabilities, to compete at national and international levels.