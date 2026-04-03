Rwanda: New Company Named to Operate National Lottery

3 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

A new company, Moja Rwanda Limited, will operate the national lottery after signing an agreement with the government.

The lottery has been without an operator since October last year, when the government terminated the licence of Inzozi Lotto.

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB), through its National Lottery and Gambling Commission (NLGC), revoked Inzozi Lotto's licence, citing failure to meet contractual and regulatory obligations.

At the time, the regulator said a competitive process would be launched to select a new operator, guided by transparency, accountability, and protection of the public interest.

The national lottery was launched in 2021 to support the development of professional sports in Rwanda.

Proceeds from the lottery are channelled to the Ministry of Sports, which invests them in line with the country's Sports Development Policy.

The policy aims to nurture high-calibre athletes, including those with disabilities, to compete at national and international levels.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.