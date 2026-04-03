Zimbabwe: Caps United Registers First Defeat of the Season As Dynamos Beats Mwos

Business risk management toolsCASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders CAPS United were handed a 1-0 defeat by Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi Thursday.

The match marked CAPS United coach Takesure Chiragwi's return to Ngezi Stadium since parting ways with the club last December.

Following his departure, Chiragwi raided nine players from the Mhondoro-based side hence, Thursday's match was more of a rivalry.

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Madamburo's goal came from Ashwin Karengesha, who scored in the 44th minute to give his side the lead. However, Makepekepe had a chance to equalise via a penalty, but Nyasha Chigwida had his effort saved.

The result saw CAPS United maintaining the top spot with 12 points, one ahead of second-place occupiers Scottland FC, who beat Tel One FC 3-2 at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

Meanwhile, Dynamos maintained their unbeaten run in the league with a 1-0 win over MWOS FC.

Dynamos' goal came from Jairos Kasondo, who converted a penalty in the 72nd minute to seal the result of the day.

The goal took Kasondo's tally to four goals, matching Scottland FC's Khama Billiat.

Thursday's result saw MWOS failing to break its Rufaro jinx, as the club continues to be winless at the ceremonial home of football.

Elsewhere at Gibbo, Triangle picked up its first win of the season after beating new boys Agama FC 2-0.

The Sugar Boys were playing their first match under the guidance of new coach Lloyd Chitembwe, who was appointed last week as a replacement for Thomas Ruzive, who was fired for poor results.