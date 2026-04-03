South Africa: Deputy President Attends Good Friday Service

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will today step into Ellis Park Stadium not just as a government leader, but as a symbol of unity--carrying a message that places families at the centre of South Africa's healing.

Invited by Bishop Marcelo Pires, Deputy President Mashatile is set to attend the Amandla Ngawethu Good Friday service hosted by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG), marking his first appearance at the church's Easter gathering in his official capacity.

Framed by the 2026 theme, "The Family at the Foot of the Cross", the event seeks to confront some of the country's deepest social challenges--violence, abuse, and fractured communities--by strengthening the family unit as the foundation of resilience.

The Deputy President's presence reflects his broader mandate to lead government's engagement with interfaith communities, a role that has seen him visit diverse religious groups across the country. From mosques to temples and churches, his outreach has been aimed at reinforcing social cohesion in a nation still grappling with inequality and division.

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Friday's service signals a deliberate effort to partner with faith-based organisations in addressing societal issues beyond the reach of policy alone.

The gathering will also bring together key provincial leaders, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko, highlighting a coordinated approach between government and community structures.

As South Africa observes Good Friday, the message expected to echo through Ellis Park is one of reflection and responsibility: that rebuilding the nation may well begin at the foot of the cross--but must continue at the heart of every home.