South Africa: A Time of Reflection

opinion

As we breathe a collective sigh of relief at the arrival of the long-awaited Easter Holiday period, all of us are worthy of a big slice of cake, for having made it through the first quarter of 2026.

By no means am I saying that travelling to be with family and loved ones in other provinces for this period has by any stretch of the imagination, been a piece of cake, nor very economical to do.

What it does mean is that you travelled safely to get to your destination this long weekend, and that is no small feat, given that long weekends and holidays come with increased traffic volumes and the likelihood of being involved in road accidents.

And, as pilgrims across the various denominations don their uniform or Sunday best to attend Easter services at various churches, and others explore the tourist attractions the country has to offer, government urges everyone to continue adhering to road safety regulations diligently.

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For those on a staycation, due to financial or work commitments, your path has not been a walk in the park either. Despite our differences, one thing that is certain about South Africans, is our resilient nature, which seems to be built into our DNA, together with our rugby accolades. But, I digress.

South Africans always manage to climb the mountains they must, whether it is putting children through school, job hunting without losing heart, or keeping their heads above water at a time when the cost of living continues to bite.

Government has not been deaf to these challenges and continues to seek ways to improve the quality of life of our nation through initiatives like the social grants that go up this month, following the increase announced in the 2026 National Budget, job creation initiatives like the Youth Employment Service - known as YES - which has provided work experience opportunities to more than 220 000 young people.

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the creation of jobs is government's foremost priority, given that a job is more than just an income, but about dignity, confidence, a sense of belonging, and the ability to contribute to one's community and society.

In as much as this holiday period is about family traditions like Easter egg hunts, large servings of curried fish after church and afternoon naps, it is also about communities coming together to care for one another.

It is about the simple act of breaking bread with neighbours who may have less than you. It is about not forgetting our sense of ubuntu, where a plate of nibbles and good conversation can make all the difference to someone.

As we recharge our batteries over the next few days, let us also reflect on those quintessential aspects of what makes us South Africans - such as our diversity, our ability to laugh even in tough times, our rich languages and outspokenness and of course, our love for sport and good braai meat.

We also ought to take some time to reflect on Freedom Month which, is commemorated annually in April. As the country moves towards the Local Government Elections, the date of which is still to be proclaimed, let us use this time to map how far our country has come since the historic elections of 27 April 1994.

This is as President Nelson Mandela once said in the system of apartheid: "The oppressed and the oppressor alike are robbed of their humanity."

Let us not take our freedom for granted.

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Yes, things are not perfect; many communities still struggle with access to water, inequality and the bugbear that is unemployment continues to plague the country - but we enjoy civic liberties like the right to vote, as enshrined in the Constitution, which marks 30 years of existence this year.

When the time comes to vote, let us not be apathetic, but rather exercise this hard-won right.

And, as you sit on the stoep or under your favourite tree these holidays, remember that your country needs you. It needs you not only on voting day, but also to make your voice heard when government issues requests for public comment on legislations, regulations and the like.

Your presence and voice matter.

Do enjoy your downtime for now and come back refreshed and ready to help build a better South Africa. - SAnews.gov.za

*Neo Semono is a Features Editor at SAnews.gov.za.