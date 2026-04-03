Kenya: Ahmednasir Exposes 'Tea and Mandazi' CSs in Ruto Cabinet

Nairobi — Outspoken city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has criticised several Cabinet Secretaries in President William Ruto's administration, claiming some are "invisible" and possibly ineffective.

Ahmednasir popularly known as the "Grand Mullah", in a tweet on X on Friday alleged that about six to seven Cabinet Secretaries are so low-profile that many Kenyans barely notice their work.

"Some of the Cabinet Secretaries... are so low key and probably incompetent that you don't hear of them at all. They are AWOL," he said.

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The Senior Counsel went further, claiming that some ministries appear as though they have not had active leadership for years.

"Many Kenyans genuinely feel these Cabinet offices have been vacant for the past three years," he added.

Ahmednasir painted a picture of what he described as a worrying culture of inactivity within certain offices, alleging that some officials spend their days idling instead of delivering services.

"These low key CSs come in office in the morning, read newspapers, have tea and mandazi, make telephone calls... eat lunch and then go back home," he claimed.

He insisted his remarks were not personal attacks, but a genuine concern about the performance of key government ministries.

"I'm not being spiteful... I'm honestly asking... do we have 'substantive' CSs in the ministries of Environment, Gender, Labour, Water, East African Community, Agriculture?" he posed.

Those mentioned by Ahmednasir are Deborah Barasa (Environment), Eric Mugaa (Water and Sanitation), Alfred Mutua (Labour), Mutahi Kahiga (Agriculture) and Hannah Cheptumo (Gender).

Ahmednasir also questioned why the President has not made what he termed as "real appointments" to fully run critical ministries.

"Why isn't H.E Ruto making REAL appointments to run these critical ministries?" he asked.

However, Ahmednasir's claims targeting specific ministries appear to contrast with recent findings by Politrack Africa, which show a more mixed picture rather than outright inactivity.

In the surveys, Eric Mugaa posted a strong approval rating of 69 percent, ranking among top performers, while others named by Ahmednasir including Deborah Barasa, Alfred Mutua, Hannah Cheptumo and Mutahi Kagwe ranked lower in a separate public vote poll, suggesting varying levels of visibility and performance across ministries rather than a complete absence of leadership.