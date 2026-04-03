Kenya: Oyuu - Several KNUT Top Seats Unopposed Ahead of National Elections

Kisumu — KISUMU, Kenya Apr 3 - Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Collins Oyuu has declared that several top union positions will go unopposed in the upcoming national elections, setting the stage for what appears to be a largely uncontested leadership transition.

Speaking at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on the eve of Friday's polls, Oyuu said the nomination exercise had been smooth, with all qualified candidates cleared in line with the union's constitution.

Oyuu described the elections as a defining moment for the union, noting that the Special Delegates Conference will usher in leadership for the 2026-2031 term.

He emphasized that the process had been open and democratic, dismissing claims that any aspirant had been locked out.

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"The moment the constitution clears you as a candidate, you contest," Oyuu said.

In a key development, he revealed that a significant number of positions--including some at the top--had attracted no challengers by the close of nominations.

"Some of our colleagues so far have not received opponents to contest with," he noted.

The absence of competitors effectively positions several incumbents for automatic confirmation, pending formal ratification by delegates.

Attention had centered on the Secretary General race, where former KNUT boss Wilson Sossion was widely expected to mount a comeback.

However, Oyuu confirmed that Sossion did not present himself for nomination, leaving the race uncontested and clearing the path for Oyuu to retain the influential post.

Despite the largely unopposed field, Oyuu maintained that the elections will proceed as scheduled, with delegates voting for positions that remain competitive.

"Once you are nominated today, you get to the ballot," he said, underscoring the importance of due process.

He added that the final authority rests with delegates, even in races with a single candidate.

Throughout his address, Oyuu projected confidence in the union's organizational strength, describing the seamless nomination exercise as a reflection of discipline and unity within KNUT.

"Our process of nomination and elections are so fluid, no interruptions, because of our super level of organization," he said.

The developments point to a stable leadership transition within the teachers' union, with continuity likely to define the next term unless delegates upset expectations in the few contested races.