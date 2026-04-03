Kenya: Makau Mutua Declares Sifuna 'Finished' in ODM Drama

Nairobi — Outspoken political analyst Makau Mutua has declared embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is a "dead man walking" amid a deepening fallout in the party.

Mutua made the remarks on X on Friday a day after ODM initiated disciplinary proceedings against Sifuna.

"The embattled ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is a dead man walking," Mutua said.

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In a show-cause letter dated April 2, signed by party chairperson Gladys Wanga, Sifuna is accused of gross misconduct, including publicly contradicting the party's official positions.

According to ODM, Sifuna made remarks during media appearances that went against agreed party stances notably declaring the ODM-UDA broad-based arrangement "dead."

The party also accuses him of skipping key meetings, engaging in unauthorized political activities under the Linda Mwananchi Initiative, and undermining party unity.

"His actions have caused confusion and weakened party cohesion," Wanga stated in the letter.

Sifuna has been asked to respond to the allegations by April 8 and appear before a disciplinary panel on April 10, with the party warning the process will proceed even if he fails to show up.

Sifuna, during the People's National Delegates Conference on March 27, 2026, signaled his disinterest in clinging to the position

The Nairobi Senator noted he would not fight to retain his position, while launching a scathing attack on a rival faction linked to Oburu Oginga.

"You want to tell me I can be Secretary General of Raila Odinga for eight years and then become the SG of mediocrity? Me? Me?" Sifuna posed.

He made it clear he would not serve under the Oginga's leadership.

"Oburu, look for your own SG. I cannot be your SG!" he declared.

Sifuna also accused his opponents of orchestrating his removal through questionable means.

"This mischief they are doing... of giving out positions through the back door, there is no ODM member who recognizes those things," he said.

Despite the fallout, Sifuna maintained loyalty to the founding party leader the late Raila Odinga, describing his time as Secretary General as a great honour.

"It has been the honor of my life to serve as Secretary General of probably the greatest politician this country will ever see," he said.