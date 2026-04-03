Malawi: 'Choncho, Bola Moyo' - the Quiet Cry of Most Malawians Barely Holding On

The most honest measure of Malawi's economy today is not found in policy statements or fiscal reports, but in a quiet, almost reflexive response spoken by ordinary citizens: "choncho, bola moyo."

It is a phrase that carries the weight of resignation, gratitude, and silent suffering all at once--a linguistic shelter for a population enduring an economic storm that has stripped incomes of meaning and reduced ambition to survival.

Across the country, the lived reality behind that phrase is painfully consistent: salaries that no longer sustain, prices that no longer make sense, and a system of taxes and levies that consumes income before it can translate into dignity.

In Mzuzu, Albert Harawa, who has lectured at Mzuzu University since 2009, speaks with the clarity of someone who has watched stability dissolve in real time. He recalls a not-so-distant past when K5,000 worth of electricity units could power his household for an entire month. Today, that same household requires nearly K100,000 just to keep the lights on and water running--before even considering food, transport, or basic necessities.

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"What is more worrying," he explains, "is that you are deducted Paye from your salary, then levied from the bank, even when buying water and electricity units you pay levy, mobile transactions have levy."

His words land with precision because they describe a system where income is not earned to be built upon, but merely passed through a chain of deductions. Bank accounts, he says, have been reduced to temporary holding spaces--channels through which money flows in only to disappear almost instantly.

"It's very difficult to save," he adds, his tone measured but heavy. "There is a real struggle out here."

That struggle sharpens further in Thekerani, Thyolo, where Henry Limited confronts the arithmetic of survival with quiet despair. Earning a monthly basic salary of about K310,000, he loses at least K42,000 to Pay As You Earn tax. After additional deductions and obligations, what remains--roughly K200,000--must stretch across rent, food, school fees, transport, and the unspoken but ever-present responsibility of supporting dependants.

The result is not a budget. It is a compromise.

"I have to send some money to dependants too," he says. "Do you think I can save anything? Even buying clothes has become a luxury."

His conclusion is stark, stripped of illusion: "We are working to survive, not to develop."

This is the defining shift of the current economic moment--where work no longer guarantees progress, and effort no longer translates into upward movement.

According to Agness Nyirongo, the crisis is now deeply embedded at both household and national levels. Families are being forced into painful trade-offs that quietly erode human development--cutting back on education, health, and social needs just to meet immediate demands. At the same time, reduced consumer spending is weakening demand for goods and services, suffocating businesses and slowing economic growth.

Small and medium enterprises, often the backbone of local economies, are absorbing the shock first--and most severely.

Economist Greenson Nyirenda pushes the analysis further, warning that the middle class--the engine that sustains both formal and informal sectors--is now the hardest hit. As their purchasing power collapses, the ripple effects spread downward, destabilizing livelihoods that depend on their spending.

For Isaac Cheke-Ziba, the situation is best understood as a "cost-of-living squeeze" that has fundamentally altered the structure of daily life. Disposable income is shrinking, savings are becoming impossible, and even those in formal employment are sliding into what can only be described as working poverty.

Life, he argues, is no longer expansive--it is compressed, precarious, and survival-oriented.

At the policy level, John Kapito identifies a troubling contradiction. While Malawi remains heavily dependent on foreign aid, the State has simultaneously expanded subsidies that must be financed through increasingly punitive taxation. The burden of sustaining this model, he suggests, is ultimately transferred to ordinary citizens through a dense web of levies that touch nearly every transaction.

And yet, as Michael Kaiyatsa observes, the most painful gap lies not in the existence of reforms, but in the absence of meaningful cushioning for those forced to endure them. Policies are implemented in the name of stability, but the human cost is borne without adequate protection.

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What emerges from these voices is not a single complaint, but a layered reality--a nation where economic pressure is no longer episodic but constant, where financial anxiety has become routine, and where survival has quietly replaced aspiration.

And so, across markets, homes, classrooms, and offices, the response remains unchanged.

"Choncho, bola moyo."

It is a phrase that carries resilience, yes--but also surrender. A way of acknowledging that while life continues, its quality is steadily diminishing.

Because beneath it lies a harder truth: that millions of Malawians are no longer living within the economy--they are enduring it.

And endurance, no matter how strong, is not a substitute for progress.