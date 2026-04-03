Malawi: Mhen Boosts Mother Care Groups With Bicycles to Tackle Mobility Challenges

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has reinforced its support to Mother Care Groups (MCGs) by providing bicycles aimed at easing mobility challenges and strengthening efforts to promote immunisation among children under five across the country.

Speaking during a handover ceremony in Lilongwe this week, MHEN Assistant Project Officer Tumpale Kalobo expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the groups in ensuring that no child is left behind in vaccination campaigns.

"We are encouraged by the commitment shown by MCGs in promoting immunisation among under-five children. Some groups have even taken the initiative to lobby for the construction of under-five clinics to improve access to immunisation and growth monitoring services," she said.

Kalobo noted that the formation of MCGs has significantly contributed to an increase in the number of mothers accessing immunisation services for their children. She explained that the decision to provide bicycles followed concerns raised by the groups over long distances and mobility challenges during outreach activities.

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"The bicycles are a direct response to the challenges the MCGs themselves highlighted during monitoring visits. We saw the need to step in and support their work," she added.

Chairperson for Thandizo MCG under Traditional Authority Mazengela in Lilongwe, Margret Lotiyala, welcomed the support, saying it will transform their outreach efforts.

"These bicycles will help us reach more communities, especially those that are far. We will be able to educate more parents on the importance of immunisation in preventing diseases such as measles and polio," she said.

Lilongwe District Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Deputy Coordinator Rose Kandulu also commended MHEN, stating that the intervention will go a long way in addressing mobility barriers and strengthening immunisation coverage among under-five children.

MHEN is distributing the bicycles to MCGs in Lilongwe and other districts with financial support from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).