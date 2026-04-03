Zimbabwe: Harare's Upmarket Restaurant At Centre of Ownership Wrangle As Investor Claims Abuse, Police Collusion

3 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

YUXIN "Jessie" Zhang, an American investor into Harare's upmarket restaurant and bar, Cosmopolitan, is battling to save her 50% share within the business, which she claims is under threat from her partner Wenjing "Vicky" Cao.

Wenjing, who is seeking total control of the fancy go-to, is being accused of fraud, forgery, contempt of court and use of high ranking police officers whom she claims are protecting her.

This is contained in a letter written by Yuxin to Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba.

In the letter, Yuxin alleges that inaction could prove her business partner's claims true.

"I respectfully request intervention to ensure these matters proceed in accordance with the law and without delay," Yuxin said in the letter gleaned by this publication.

On March 30, court proceedings were postponed after police officers handling their case and docket had been recalled by a senior officer.

Cosmopolitan Restaurant and Bar, which is off Chisipite Road, in Alexandra Park, between Belgravia and Gunhill, is situated on land owned by Yuxin's family trust.

She, however, alleges that she has been sidelined from operations, including access to the restaurant and bar.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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