Zimbabwe: Cricket Fans Are in for a Treat This Year, As the Chevrons Confirm Games Against India and Australia On Home Soil.

Cricket lovers around the country are in for a treat this year, as Zimbabwe Cricket has confirmed two series games against heavyweights India and Australia scheduled for later this year on home soil.

The reigning World T20 cricket champions are set to tour Zimbabwe in July for a three-match T20 series scheduled for the 23rd, 25th, and 26th of the same month.

For Zimbabwe, the upcoming T20 series will be a chance to seek revenge following their heavy defeat at the hands of the same opponents in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup.

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India last toured Zimbabwe last year, and Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni says such games draw huge interest for the game locally.

Matches against India always generate enormous interest, and this is a fantastic opportunity for our players to test themselves against the world champions on home soil.

"Following our encouraging performances at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, this series gives us a strong platform to build momentum and continue growing as a competitive force in international cricket," he said.

Other than hosting India, Zimbabwe will also welcome Australia in a three-match ODI series scheduled for September.

With all games scheduled to be played at Harare Sports Club, Australia will be marking its return to Zimbabwe since 2014 when they toured for an ODI series.

The two sides last played each other at the recently concluded T20 World Cup in a match that Zimbabwe won.