Zimbabwe: Uproar After Zimbabwe Cricket Announces India, Australia Games Will All Be Played in Harare

ZIMBABWE Cricket has found itself at the mercy of fans who are demanding fairness and balance following its announcement that India and Australia's tours will all be played in Harare.

Cricket fans, who had hoped that at least one of the two tours would be played at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club, are livid.

India is set to play Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in three T20 games on the 23rd, 25th and 26th of July this year.

Australia, in Zimbabwe for the first time in over a decade will play three ODIs on September 15, 18 and 20 this year.

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Among those who have raised issues with Zimbabwe Cricket is Bulawayo mayor David Coltart.

"Why are all the Zimbabwe versus India and Australia matches being held in Harare?" asked Coltart.

"I would have thought that it was ICC policy to promote the game of cricket nationally and not just in one location."

Over a hundred comments have replied to his post, equally angry at the development.

Queens Sports Club is a premier cricket venue in Zimbabwe, with ICC certification and has in the past hosted major tournaments such as the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

"So there are no cricket stadiums in Bulawayo? How is it a tour of Zimbabwe when they never tour other Zimbabwean places?" said Bheki Bukhali.

"This mentality is killing sports. Decentralise and play in other regions so as to grow the sport."

Another fan accused the association of regionalism.

"Is it jetfuel price hike that has forced you to have all the six matches in Harare?" said Teril Moyo.

"We do not like this regionalism that you are developing in ZC. Byo has a lot to contribute to the growth of cricket.

"How do you inspire the next generation when all games are onesided?"

Only Test cricket has been played at Queens Sports Club in recent history, with T20 games such as the tour by Ireland being given to Harare.