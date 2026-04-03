Zimbabwe: Uproar After Zimbabwe Cricket Announces India, Australia Games Will All Be Played in Harare

3 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Cricket has found itself at the mercy of fans who are demanding fairness and balance following its announcement that India and Australia's tours will all be played in Harare.

Cricket fans, who had hoped that at least one of the two tours would be played at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club, are livid.

India is set to play Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in three T20 games on the 23rd, 25th and 26th of July this year.

Australia, in Zimbabwe for the first time in over a decade will play three ODIs on September 15, 18 and 20 this year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Among those who have raised issues with Zimbabwe Cricket is Bulawayo mayor David Coltart.

"Why are all the Zimbabwe versus India and Australia matches being held in Harare?" asked Coltart.

"I would have thought that it was ICC policy to promote the game of cricket nationally and not just in one location."

Over a hundred comments have replied to his post, equally angry at the development.

Queens Sports Club is a premier cricket venue in Zimbabwe, with ICC certification and has in the past hosted major tournaments such as the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

"So there are no cricket stadiums in Bulawayo? How is it a tour of Zimbabwe when they never tour other Zimbabwean places?" said Bheki Bukhali.

"This mentality is killing sports. Decentralise and play in other regions so as to grow the sport."

Another fan accused the association of regionalism.

"Is it jetfuel price hike that has forced you to have all the six matches in Harare?" said Teril Moyo.

"We do not like this regionalism that you are developing in ZC. Byo has a lot to contribute to the growth of cricket.

"How do you inspire the next generation when all games are onesided?"

Only Test cricket has been played at Queens Sports Club in recent history, with T20 games such as the tour by Ireland being given to Harare.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.