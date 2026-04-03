Zimbabwe: Government Reveals Massive Infrastructure Plans, Trabablas Style Interchanges for Harare

GOVERNMENT has revealed plans to construct three flyovers in Harare, similar to the Trabablas Interchange which was opened last year.

This was revealed in posts, accompanied by artistic impress of the interchanges, shared via the Transport Ministry's official social media platforms.

The first interchange will be at the intersection of Seke Road and Delport Road, linking Ruwa and Epworth to Seke Road and the populous Chitungwiza.

A second interchange will be at the intersection of Robert Mugabe and Chiremba Road, while the third is an overpass that is set to be constructed at the junction of Chiremba Road and Glenara Road.

"This is real infrastructure development aimed at decongesting the city's busiest routes," said the ministry.

Government approved and gazetted plans for the department of roads to construct the three interchanges last year, including a fourth which is already under construction, the Mabvuku Interchange.

"The policy objective of the Government of Zimbabwe in the roads sub-sector is to build, maintain, and ensure the efficient utilisation of road infrastructure to meet the current and future developmental needs of the economy," read a government statement last year.

Major road works are currently underway across the country with work on the busy and crucial Bulawayo - Victoria Falls highway now visibly advanced.